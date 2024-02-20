Criminal suspicions | Haapajärvi requests an investigation into the way the city management handled the politician's criminal suspicion

The city's management at the time received information about Jari Nahkanen's suspicions of sexual and official crimes at the same time, but he was not arrested at the time. The prosecutor finally decided not to bring criminal charges.

20.2. 17:49 | Updated 20.2. 23:25

Haapajärvi On Tuesday, the city government decided to file a criminal report with the police about suspected official misconduct. The request for an investigation concerns how the former chairman of the city board has been treated in the city administration in the past Jari Nahkasen (sd) criminal suspicion and preliminary investigation.

Nahkanen, who was also the principal of Haapajärvi middle school, died in a traffic accident at the beginning of February. He was suspected of both sexual and official crime. Nahska was accused of sexual abuse, but a decision was made not to press charges regarding the suspected official crime.

Mayor Jonna Tamminen told STT in the evening that the criminal report does not concern the actions of the late Nahkanen, but the actions of the city's previous management.

The city council now stated in its meeting that after the end of the official relationship, the employer cannot apply the procedures of the Act on Office Holders to clarify the responsibilities or to process the case.

However, according to the city government, a criminal report must be made for a suspected official crime according to the Office Holders Act. The city government states that the only way to find out the whole of the matter and responsibilities was to make an investigation request to the police.

Haapajärvi is located in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Mayor previously told STT that the city's management at the time received information about both criminal titles at the beginning of 2022. Tamminen started as city manager at the beginning of this year.

According to Tamminen, the head of the investigation told the then head of culture via email about the criminal suspicions against Nahkasen. The e-mail mentioned the investigation titles, says Tamminen. In his opinion, Nahkanen should have been suspended from his post at that time.

The newspaper Kaleva, on the other hand, is told that the then director of culture told the then city mayor about the suspected sexual crime.

Last May, the prosecutor filed charges of sexual abuse against Nahka. The charge came to light after Nahkanen's death, when Keskipohjanmaa newspaper reported thence.

Nahkanen died on February 8 in a crash in Haapajärvi. The sex crime charge brought against him was supposed to be heard in court on February 9.

Last Friday, the district court decided to leave Nahkanen's sexual crime charge alone and ordered the trial material to be kept secret.

STT and HS publish Nahkanen's name because it is about a person who held a significant political position.

Correction 20.2. 9:02 p.m.: The reference to Nahkanen's position as chairman of the city board was removed from the context of the decision not to prosecute, as the charge could have been directed at previous years when Nahkanen did not yet serve as chairman of the city board but in other positions of trust in municipal politics.