Criminal suspicions | Fraudsters who spoke Finnish called the elderly – the victims lost more than 320,000 euros

The perpetrators targeted the phone scams at the elderly. The victims were defrauded of a total of 704,000 euros, but some of the money was returned.

From Spain Scammers who worked by hand are suspected of defrauding elderly people of hundreds of thousands of euros, the police informs.

Around 70 fraud victims have been identified. An extensive series of frauds has been investigated since last summer.

A total of EUR 704,000 was defrauded from the victims, but for approximately EUR 385,000, the transfer of the money was prevented or the money was returned to the victims.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims lost a total of more than 320,000 euros.

The fraud series also involves transporting cash from Finland to Spain.

Scams took place over the phone and were aimed at older people.

The calls were mainly in Finnish. To the victim, the calls seemed to come from a Finnish area code, says the general director of the investigation, the crime district commissioner of the Central Criminal Police (krp) Janne Takkunen in the bulletin.

Victims were persuaded to transfer money to alleged security accounts, but in reality the money ended up in bank accounts managed by the suspects.

“The victims have allegedly been the target of a virus attack, among other things,” says Takkunen in the press release.

Scam calls were mainly called from Spain.

Most of the suspects are Finns, but there are also a few citizens of other countries. Based on the preliminary investigation, a total of 13 people are suspected of e.g. aggravated fraud, aggravated money laundering, fraud and attempted fraud.

It is suspected that the group’s activities were planned and organized. Persons belonging to the same group have been linked to similar acts, the targets of which have not been in Finland.

At Finland’s request, the Spanish police authorities arrested some of the suspects on the Aurinkoranniko in autumn 2023 and spring 2024. During the preliminary investigation, a dozen people have been imprisoned.

The whole has been transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Southern Finland for prosecution consideration.

Police reminds that bank credentials should not be handed over via phone call, text message or e-mail. Money should not be transferred to an unknown account via an application, link or other instructions.

IDs should not be given to outsiders for any reason, as the explanations used by scammers vary.

A victim of fraud must contact their bank immediately. After this, the matter must be reported to the police.