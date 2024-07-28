Criminal suspicions | Five people were shot in a restaurant in Seinäjoki

Criminal suspicions|The police say that three of the injured have more serious injuries.

At least five people were hit by bullets when shots were fired at the Härmän Häjy restaurant in Seinäjoki after ten in the evening on Saturday.

According to a police release, the shooting started after an argument broke out between two groups in the restaurant.

The injured have been sent to hospital. Some of the injured were bystanders in the incident. Based on current information, three of them have more serious injuries. The injured are men.

According to the police, several shots have been fired in the restaurant by several different people. During the night, the police arrested several people suspected of a crime.

The incidents are being investigated as, among other things, attempted murder and firearms offences. The criminal titles will be specified later.

The police are asking people who were in the Härmän Häjy restaurant at the time of the event to contact the police by calling 029 5447893.