Criminal suspicions | Five minors assaulted an adult man in Pori

The police suspect that the young people who assaulted the man in his thirties used a bladed weapon in the assault.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating the gross assault that took place in Pori over the weekend, in which five minors are suspected.

The suspected act of violence took place in the center of Pori on the night between Saturday and Sunday around four o’clock.

The victim of the assault was a man in his thirties who left the restaurant.

At the intersection of Yrjönkatu and Valtakatu, a group of five reportedly knocked a man to the ground and abused him by kicking him. The police suspect that a bladed weapon was also used in the assault.

“The situation can be considered to have started with a slur,” says the investigation director of the case, the crime commissioner, in the press release Antti Alitalo.

After the assault, the youth gang reportedly left the scene running along Valtakatu in the direction of Raatihuoneenpuisto. According to the police’s current information, the suspected perpetrators and the victim who was subjected to violence did not know each other.

Police has established the identities of the suspects. All the young people are minors, boys between the ages of 15 and 17. Three of them have been arrested and two others have been arrested.

As the preliminary investigation progresses, they have been released.

The police continue the preliminary investigation of the case by clarifying the course of the night’s events, among other things, by interrogating suspects and interviewing eyewitnesses. A technical investigation has also been carried out in the matter.

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.