Criminal suspicions | First, the 34-year-old mother of the family disappeared and was soon found dead in Vantaa – Investigated as a murder

On Wednesday, the Itä-Uusimaa district court imprisoned a man who belonged to the woman's close circle on the most probable grounds, on suspicion of the woman's murder.

Police suspects a forty-year-old man of the murder of a thirty-four-year-old woman. The suspected homicide took place in Vantaa on the 29th–30th. december

According to the information received by the police, the mother of the family had gone on a shopping trip on Friday, from which she had not returned. Her family reported the woman missing on Saturday. According to the police, the mother's actions were so atypical based on her background and previous actions that the police immediately launched a missing person's investigation.

“Already in the early stages of the initial investigations, a suspicion arose that a person belonging to her close circle might be involved in the disappearance of the mother of the family. Shortly after this, a suspicion arose that the mother of the family may have been the victim of a murder,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Rauno Jämsä in the police bulletin.

Police caught a man belonging to the woman's close circle even before the missing person was found.

The woman was finally found dead on Monday, January 1.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa today imprisoned a man who was close to the woman on the most probable grounds, on suspicion of the woman's murder.

According to HS's information, the man has no criminal cases resolved in the district court in the district courts of the capital region for the past ten years.

A car repair shop is registered in the man's name in 2022.