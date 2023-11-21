Criminal suspicions | Finland participated in the development of Turkish prisons – two Finns are now accused of official misconduct

The director of the Criminal Sanctions Training Center and one former employee are accused of abuse of office.

The field of criminal sanctions the director of the training center and one former employee have been charged with abuse of office. The educational institution trains guards for prisons.

The content of the charges is not yet public, but according to HS’s information, the criminal suspicions are related to the compensation of Finnish experts in an international project in Turkey.

They have been suspected of having decided on their own compensation contrary to the prohibition of the management of the Criminal Sanctions Office.

Finland participated in an international project to develop the Turkish penitentiary system to European standards. Finland’s Criminal Sanctions Institute, Criminal Sanctions Training Center and Laurea University of Applied Sciences joined the EU-funded Twinning project.

The European Union reimbursed the expenses of the organizations and experts participating in the project.

The organizations were paid, among other things, compensation of 350 euros for each expert for each working day in the partner country. The organizations could decide for themselves whether the compensation would be partially or fully paid to the expert.

Public according to the documents, in 2019 the Criminal Sanctions Authority prepared the rules of the game for Twinning projects, including an outline of how compensation is distributed between the expert and the organization.

On August 29, 2019, the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Sanctions Office at the time forbade those participating in the project to make decisions on compensation and to wait for the new Director General’s decision on the matter.

Despite the ban, the director of the Criminal Sanctions Training Center Hannu Kiehelän and some other experts who participated in the project are suspected to have signed the contracts on September 9, 2019, according to which they will receive the 350 euros per day compensation in full for themselves.

It is suspected that they signed cross-contracts on the same occasion, so that Kiehelä’s contract was signed by one defendant and a third expert. The second defendant’s contract was signed by Kiehelä and the same third expert.

The third expert in question was also suspected of abuse of office, but the prosecutor decided not to press charges against him. According to the prosecutor, there was no evidence that the third expert knew about the prohibition to conclude compensation agreements.

The field of criminal sanctions The director of the training center Kiehelä refused on Tuesday to comment on the charge he received against HS. According to his own words, he had not yet received information about the indictment and therefore did not see the content of the indictment.

The charges will be dealt with in due course at the Helsinki District Court.