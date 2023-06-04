Criminal suspicions | Ex-MP Tom Packalén says he was assaulted in a restaurant in Helsinki

Packalén, who currently works as a police officer, says that in the situation he received, among other things, a five centimeter wound on his head.

Basic Finns former Member of Parliament Tom Packalén tells STT that he was assaulted the night before Sunday in a restaurant in Helsinki. He now works as a police officer.

According to Packalén, he was spending the evening in the VIP areas of the restaurant Teatter when one or more people hit him.

“I lost consciousness right away. According to witnesses, I was still kicked when I was on the ground,” Packalén said on Sunday afternoon.

“I didn’t hit myself, and I didn’t even have time to realize that I was being hit. There were probably more hitters, that’s what I’ve heard.”

Cops came with Packalén to the scene, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. On Sunday afternoon, he had already reached home.

“I have a wound about five centimeters on my head and stitches. The chin and the corner of the eye were also hit,” Packalén said.

According to Packalén, the police are investigating the case. He himself cannot say whether the suspected perpetrators were arrested immediately at the scene.

The command center of the Helsinki police confirmed to STT on Sunday afternoon that the police had received a report of an assault on Sunday morning at the restaurant Teatter. The police had visited the place and a criminal report was registered about the incident. The police cannot give more details at this stage, and will not, for example, confirm the name of the victim of the assault, the command center said.

Packalén believes he knows the person who hit him, but is not quite sure who hit him due to unconsciousness. According to Packalén, the person who hit him earlier was in the party at the scene.

“Some time ago, there was a similar situation in Helsinki’s nightlife, where this probably the same person in question told me that I was a fucking bitch and hit me.”

However, according to Packalén, the blow did not hit properly at that time. According to what he said, he does not know the person in question and does not know what the possible hostility stems from.

Packalén says that he believes the incident is related to the fact that he works as a police officer, and not so much to his political career. Packalén served as a Member of Parliament for Basic Finns since 2011, but was dropped from parliament in this spring’s parliamentary elections. Currently, Packalén works as a inspector and head of investigations in the Helsinki Criminal Police and as a Helsinki city councilor.

However, according to Packalén, assaults on police officers in their free time are very rare.