Criminal suspicions | Ex-MP Ano Turtiai is suspected of defamation

The former MP Ano Turtiainen two criminal reports have been filed for social media posts.

Turtiai, who is the chairman of the Power belongs to the people party, is suspected of defamation and incitement against a people’s group, crime commissioner Markku Kärpänen The Eastern Finland Police Department tells HS.

According to him, the criminal reports were filed last year, when Turtiainen was still an MP. The preliminary investigations of the cases are still in progress, says Kärpänen.

Both cases that led to criminal reports are related to Turtiainen’s writings on social media, Kärpänen says.

Turtiainen has published videos on his YouTube channel in which he talks about suspected crimes. He says that he has been wanted for questioning.

“You are working for our people. You are below us citizens. Try to behave accordingly”, he points his words to the police in the video.

Turtiainen says in another video that the Power belongs to the people party is also about to be sued. According to him, it is a separate issue.

General information according to the defamation suspicion is related to a message published on the message service X (formerly Twitter), in which Turtiainen wrote about a journalist who had investigated the criminal convictions of regional election candidates.

Yle was the first to report about it.