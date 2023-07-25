Criminal suspicions | Customs: A person from Pirkanmaa and Vantaa ran a lucrative illegal tobacco business

There are a couple of dozen suspects in the crime complex. According to Customs, the criminal benefit of the main suspect’s activities is hundreds of thousands of euros.

Customs says that he has investigated a crime scene in which snuff and other tobacco products smuggled into Finland have been illegally distributed, especially in Pirkanmaa.

Customs suspects that Snuff has been imported from Sweden and cigarettes mainly from the Baltic countries. There are a total of twenty suspects in the case.

Last October, Customs conducted several house and place searches in Pirkanmaa, where approximately 100 kilograms of snuff, 300 cartons of cigarettes and two illegal weapons were seized.

The main suspect from Pirkanmaa is suspected of having acquired hundreds of kilos of snuff, hundreds of cigarette cartons and electronic cigarettes for resale in Pirkanmaa.

Customs estimates the financial benefit of the main suspect’s criminal activity to be hundreds of thousands of euros.

The main suspect the operation led Tulli to the capital region last November. A person living in Vantaa is suspected of having participated in the illegal importation and distribution of products subject to excise duty.

About 130 kilograms of snuff, about 100 cigarette cartons, more than 2,000 electronic cigarettes and one illegal weapon were seized from the warehouse and van under the control of the suspect from Vantaa.

A very large amount of cash and other valuables were also seized from the suspect. Customs suspects that the cash comes from illegal activities and that the valuables are the proceeds of crime.

“According to our assessment, both people from Pirkanmaa and Vantaa have benefited significantly financially from their criminal activities. The final amounts will be specified when the preliminary investigation is completed,” says the supervisor Hannu Sinkkonen In the customs announcement.

Criminal entity have been investigated by the Tampere and Helsinki criminal investigation units of the Customs.

Customs suspects a total of about twenty people of aggravated tax fraud, tax fraud and dealing in illegal imported goods, and in addition one person of aggravated tax fraud and smuggling.

The preliminary investigation is in its final stages and will be transferred to the prosecutor’s districts of Western Finland and Southern Finland for consideration of charges during the early autumn.