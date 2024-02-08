Criminal suspicions | Crank shooting: the 19-year-old victim tried to sell the suspected shooter a drug, which turned out to be chewing gum

Both the shooter and the victim are suspected of several crimes. The police transferred the case to prosecution.

Tennis Palace the preliminary investigation of the shooting that happened nearby in December has been completed, informs the Helsinki Police Department.

In the case, a 16-year-old boy is suspected of having shot a 19-year-old man in Kamppi in front of the Helsinki Art Museum at Eteläinen Rautatinkatu. The victim was hit in the situation, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not injured.

The police said on Thursday that they had transferred the case to prosecution.

The police before the shooting, the parties involved met and visited, among other things, the premises of the cinema Tennispalatsi.

Earlier, it was reported that the two had met at the Kamppi bus terminal. The dispute started when the buyer found out that the seller was trying to sell a substance that was not a drug. That was followed by a chase, during which they ran, among other things, through the Finnkino cinema.

“The 19-year-old was supposed to sell drugs to the 16-year-old. In reality, the 19-year-old man had chewing gum with him, and based on the preliminary investigation, his intention was to rob the 16-year-old of the money,” says the head of the investigation, crime commissioner Sampo Suomala in the police bulletin.

For the 16-year-old suspected shooter, the charges in the case are attempted murder, drug offense, firearm offense and causing danger.

The 19-year-old owner is suspected of attempted robbery and attempted fraud. The police found information on his phone, based on which the meeting between the two was about drug dealing.

Mixed the shooter and the victim have a previous criminal record, and the shooter has been suspected of serious violent crimes.

The police also said on Thursday that in the case, two other people are also suspected of attempted fraud. They belong to the shooter's close circle and were between 15 and 20 years old at the time of the incident.

Correction 8.2. 1:19 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously claimed in the story's title earlier, the suspect who sold chewing gum as a drug was not 16 years old, but 19 years old.

Correction 8.2. 4:25 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously claimed in the headline earlier, the 19-year-old did not try to sell drugs to the shooting victim, but to the shooter himself. The 19-year-old was the victim of the shooting.