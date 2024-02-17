Criminal suspicions | Chase in Vantaa: the driver didn't even stop on the spiked carpet

The 26-year-old driver was eventually stopped. He is suspected of seven crimes.

In Vantaa the police chased the driver of a stolen vehicle at night, who was hurtling through the city and didn't even stop at a spiked carpet.

On Friday at ten in the evening, the police found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kivistö. Despite the stop sign, the driver of the vehicle did not stop, but started to accelerate and drove onto Ring III.

The speed of the vehicle increased in places to 150 kilometers per hour in an area where the limit is 80 kilometers per hour.

In Tikkurilantie in Koivuhaa, the driver drove the police to put a spiked carpet on the road, but even that didn't stop the 26-year-old man. The man continued west on Tikkurilantie with flat tires, and finally after Pakkalantie the man was stopped.

According to the police release, several patrols from the capital region participated in the pursuit and stop. Traffic was stopped for a while at night in Tikkurilantie due to an arrest.

Man blew zeros into the breathalyzer, but based on his “disturbed behavior” and the possession of drug paraphernalia, the man was sent for blood tests. During the inspection, a cartridge was also found in the man's jacket pocket.

The man was taken to the Vantaa police prison, and he is suspected of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated endangering traffic safety, driving a vehicle without permission, drunk driving, drug use crime, assaulting the police and a minor firearms offense.