Criminal suspicions | Chase in Helsinki’s Malmi: The police collided with a bystander’s car, the suspected drunk driver ran off the road in the getaway car

Criminal suspicions|The driver of the getaway car is suspected of crimes.

With the police on Saturday, there was a chase in Malmi, Helsinki, during which the driver fleeing from the police drove off the road and the police car also collided with a bystander’s car. The Helsinki Police Department informs about the matter.

According to the police, the situation started around three in the afternoon in Tapanila, where a police patrol gave the driver of a car a stop sign. However, the driver started to drive the police away in the direction of Malmi. Another police patrol also started following the fleeing car.

At Ala-Malmi, the patrol car that arrived at the scene collided with the front corner of a bystander’s car at the intersection. According to the police’s current information, no one was injured in the situation, but the vehicles were damaged.

Around the same time, the driver fleeing from the police drove off the road at the intersection of Tullivuorentie and Tullivuorenkuja. He was arrested on suspicion of, among other things, aggravated endangering traffic safety and drunk driving.

The accident, which involved the police, is being investigated by the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department. The national prosecutor acts as the head of the investigation.