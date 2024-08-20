Criminal suspicions | Chase in Central Finland: The driver tried to wedge another car, shot through the windows

Criminal suspicions|The police suspect that three people are guilty of attempted murder and grossly endangering traffic safety.

Police has arrested three people in Kivijärvi and Kannonkoski, who are suspected of attempted murder and grossly endangering traffic safety, says the Police Department of Inner Finland in its press release.

According to the release, the motorist called the emergency center on Sunday evening and said that another car had followed him and the person he was riding in.

During the drive, shots were fired at the caller’s car from the car driving behind. The rear window of the car was damaged.

In addition, the follower had tried to wedge the car he was chasing.

Caller had said that he recognized the people in the car following him.

After a while, the car driving behind had turned onto another road. The driver in front had fled towards Kannonkoski and called the emergency center.

According to the police, no one was injured in the situation.

Several police patrols participated in the search for suspected shooters in Kinnula and Kivijärvi on Sunday. The suspects were arrested.

The suspects’ car was found in the center of Kivijärvi and an air gun was also found in the car.

According to the police, at this stage of the preliminary investigation, there is reason to suspect that three persons are guilty of, among other things, attempted murder and grossly endangering traffic safety.

The crimes will be specified during the preliminary investigation.