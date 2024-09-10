Tuesday, September 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | Charges were brought for Ylitornio’s suspected school rape

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | Charges were brought for Ylitornio’s suspected school rape
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The prosecutor demands that the 17-year-old be punished for, among other things, child rape.

Prosecutor has filed charges against a 17-year-old person for Ylitornio’s suspected school rape. He is accused of child rape and sexual abuse of a child committed as a young person.

The 17-year-old has denied having committed the suspected crimes.

The charges concern events in the toilets of Ylitornio’s Ainiovaara school center in December of last year.

The 17-year-old suspect and the 13-year-old victim attended the same school.

The trial will be held at the Kemin seat of the District Court of Lapland on October 9.

#Criminal #suspicions #Charges #brought #Ylitornios #suspected #school #rape

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]