Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Charges against the former Helsinki police chief constable and two others in a crime complex related to the extreme right

April 2, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Charges against the former Helsinki police chief constable and two others in a crime complex related to the extreme right

The group has been sympathetic to extreme right-wing ideology. The main crime is a violation of official secrecy.

Prosecutor has filed charges against three people in a crime complex linked to the extreme right, the Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects belonged to a group that consisted of people working in the police and other security positions. The group has been sympathetic to extreme right-wing ideology.

The main crime is a violation of official secrecy. At the time of the incident, the man who held the position of chief constable in the Helsinki Police Department is suspected of revealing confidential information he obtained from the police's information systems or otherwise, primarily to other members of the group.

The Central Criminal Police has previously said that the group's internal communication has been racist and questioning social peace, even inciting civil war or revolution.

