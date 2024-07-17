Criminal suspicions | Bringing a gun into the workroom shocks parliamentary groups: “I’m terrified”

Criminal suspicions|Timo Vornanen should resign, or at least consider resigning from the position of MP, say several chairmen of parliamentary groups.

Parliamentary parties in the parliamentary groups, it is considered exceptional and reprehensible information that a Member of Parliament Timo Vornanen would have brought a gun with him to the parliament.

According to the police release, Vornanen himself said during the preliminary investigation that he had brought his gun into his office twice. Vornanen says in the information he sent that the gun has been “in the locked office of the Small Parliament”.

HS called through all parliamentary groups and asked the chairmen if Vornanen can continue as a member of parliament after this.

What do you think about the fact that Vornanen has repeatedly brought a gun to the parliament?

Pia Kauma (1st vice-president, kok): “I am dismayed. Especially when you take into account that he is not only a member of parliament, but also a police member of parliament, who should know the legislation better than an ordinary member of parliament. There have been many cases in the public where in skirmishes the use of edged weapons has been switched to firearms. Both the coalition and the Basic Finns have taken a very strong stance on this type of activity and wanted to tighten the regulation, and then he himself acts in this way, completely against his own and his former party’s lines.”

Jani Mäkelä (ps): “The incident is still under preliminary investigation, but if this has happened, it is really worrying. It really can’t work like this.”

Titti Tuppurainen (sd): “It’s news that stops. All in all, it is shocking news and knowledge that a member of parliament elected to the parliament from the ranks of the ruling party Basic Finns has, based on the investigation, repeatedly violated the rules of the parliament and held a weapon in violation of the rules. In my opinion, this is completely unheard of and inappropriate.”

Antti Kurvinen (center): “Of course, this is a really serious, worrying and reprehensible matter. The parliament has clear rules that if a gun needs to be stored in the parliament for hunting or competitive shooting, there is a gun cabinet for it. Under no circumstances can anyone act like this. Shows quite a lack of consideration and understanding from a single person.”

Atte Harjanne (green): “It is quite incomprehensible that a member of parliament has a gun in his office. I don’t really know what to think about it other than that this is quite reckless.”

Jussi Saramo (left): “This has already been talked about before, when it became clear that the parliament even has a gun cabinet. At that time, we also received a lot of messages from the staff of the parliament that they thought there should be no weapons in the workplace. There should be zero tolerance for weapons not being brought into parliament.”

Otto Andersson (r): “It was shocking to read that a colleague in the parliament had weapons in his office. Guns don’t belong in any workplace. Not to the Finnish parliament either.”

Peter Ostman (kd): “If he has deviated from the rules that have been agreed upon in the parliament, breaking the rules is of course not desirable, and breaking the rules of the parliament should be dealt with in the Speaker’s Council. For example, those who belong to a hunting club have the right to bring their licensed weapons to the agreed point, so that weapons are not left in the trunk of a car, for example.”

Harry Harkimo (Liik): “This is absolutely absurd. There should be an absolute ban on bringing weapons into the parliament, you can’t even bring hunting weapons to any other workplace. I don’t understand at all that there is a gun cabinet in the parliament and even less that the gun is not left there.”

Is it a matter of concern from the point of view of personal safety?

Pia Kauma (cok): “I have to admit that I am horrified that the member of parliament acts in this way. The thing that most comes to mind is that, luckily, I have not been aware that something like this has been around. Of course, it arouses fear if someone has a gun with them.”

Jani Mäkelä (ps): “Now he most obviously doesn’t have any weapons in his possession anymore, so if you think rationally, you shouldn’t be too worried about this.”

Tytti Tuppurainen (sd): “I’m not worried about my personal safety, but this will certainly have an effect on the general atmosphere. You can’t ignore something like this with a shrug.”

Antti Kurvinen (center): “I don’t think this has caused concern in that way. If you start to be afraid, you can be afraid everywhere. The members of parliament have been selected through a fairly precise screening, so the parliament is a safer place than the average place. Of course, this has caused an uproar in the parliamentary group. People have thought about what has been going on in their heads, or whether anything has been going on. However, I don’t think this is common, but one person’s lack of judgment or carelessness.”

Atte Harjanne (green): “This does not increase the feeling of security in the least. Parliament operates on the basis of trust for MPs, and that is a great thing. A case like this calls into question that trust, which is really sad. I’m not at all surprised if someone feels the situation is unsafe.”

Jussi Saramo (left): “No one in Strasbourg would imagine that here [Europarlamenttiin] would be allowed to bring weapons. I haven’t thought about this myself, but I know that many have found it threatening.”

Otto Andersson (r): “For my part, I haven’t thought about it from that point of view, but this information that there have been weapons in common work spaces is a shocking fact.”

Peter Östman (qd): “I don’t feel unsafe, but I can imagine that for some representatives this arouses a feeling of insecurity.”

Harry Harkimo (Liik): “I don’t think this has affected it in any way, but this is such an aggravating matter that this kind of thing cannot possibly be accepted.”

Can Timo Vornanen continue as an MP after this?

Pia Kauma (counsel): “This is a question of when we know the final verdict in this matter. It seems that he is not going to draw those conclusions himself, even though perhaps he could have already drawn them.”

Jani Mäkelä (ps): “I’m not going to take a position on that. Dismissal of a member of parliament requires a legally binding prison sentence.”

Tytti Tuppurainen (sd): “That matter must be carefully considered when the investigation and the authorities’ decisions are all clear. In this case, it is possible that if the judgment is legally binding, the parliament can dismiss, but not get ahead of things now, but let the authorities carry out all the steps of the case appropriately.”

Antti Kurvinen (centre): “I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point to start speculating on the matter. We have to remember that the parliament is Finland’s highest institution. In such turbulent times, the integrity and independence of a member of parliament must be valued even in situations where it seems completely strange. The matter will then be assessed , when this legal process is over.”

Atte Harjanne (green): “There will be a verdict on the subject, that is the place where this must be evaluated at the latest. Precisely because the system must be able to trust MPs, and this shows an absolutely incomprehensible disregard for the entire institution. Yes, you should draw some conclusions yourself.”

Jussi Saramo (left): “I myself am no longer a member of the parliamentary group, and I leave the space for those people to have this discussion. I would assume that the Council of Speakers will take a position on the matter at some point.”

Otto Andersson (r): “According to the legislation, a legally binding prison sentence is required before the parliament can intervene. Yes, I think it would be good for him [eduskunnasta eroamista] consider.”

Peter Östman (qd): “It is specified in the Constitution that when the verdict is known, the parliament takes a position on it.”

Harry Harkimo (Liik): “Yes, he should understand and resign immediately. Yes, this is about such aggravating matters that a member of parliament cannot act like this. Isn’t he going to get a verdict for this, and he knows it himself, so there’s no point in waiting for that decision until then.”