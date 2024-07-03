Criminal suspicions | Brazen thieves took 300 meters of cable from a restaurant in Vantaa – Entrepreneur: “One can only raise one’s hat”

Criminal suspicions|Restaurant entrepreneur Lauri Kaivoluoto is fed up with the insolence of the thieves.

From Vantaa three hundred meters of valuable electric cable was stolen from restaurant Backaks during the weekend, an entrepreneur Lauri Kaivoluoto tells HS.

The cables were rented from Ramirent for the summer gigs at Kartanonpuisto.

Kaivoluoto can’t say the exact price for the theft yet, but he estimates the amount to be five figures.

Kaivoluoto made a criminal complaint about the incident as soon as he noticed it on Monday.

Varkaus was carried out brazenly and in a professional manner, says Kaivoluoto.

On Saturday afternoon there was an event in Backaks. On Monday, Kaivoluoto’s colleague called him because the electricity in the gig area was not working.

Everything seemed to be in order on the surface, and there was nothing wrong with the connections. Instead, the electrician called to the scene stated that the cables were missing, says Kaivoluoto.

Electrician stated that the operation seemed professional, because there was an electric current running through the cables the whole time, says Kaivoluoto.

“If something had gone wrong there could have been bodies.”

Transporting the bicep-thick cable away from the site was no small task either, Kaivoluoto reflects.

“You can’t tip your hat to thieves.”

Particularly According to Kaivoluoto, what makes the suspected theft even more difficult is that there has been a night guard a few hundred meters away from the event area.

The area is also not very remote, and at this time of year it is still quite bright at night, Kaivoluoto reflects.

However, there is no direct line of sight from the incident area to the crime scene.

Kaivoluoto says that guarding the gig venue is standard practice in the industry, but guarding the electric cables had not even occurred to him

Now the new cables are in place and operation can continue.

Kaivoluoto first told about the incident in his Instagram story. In the video, Kaivoluoto, among other things, drank champagne, because after such an expensive setback, its price was nowhere to be seen.

Now he says that after the initial shock, he hasn’t been terribly upset about it.

“This kind of thing keeps the blood circulating. I’m used to fixing things first and then thinking about it.”

Kaivoluoto says that he hopes and believes that the insurance will cover what happened. However, he is still not sure about that.

On video there was also the idea of ​​selling 100-euro support lanyards at future events.

Kaivoluoto laughs at this and says that the idea will probably come true. He thanks people for the support he has received.

“Some have even said that they bought concert tickets, even though they can’t actually go to the concert.”

Eastern Uusimaa the police department tells HS that they are investigating the crime report as a theft.

Since there are no eyewitness observations or other clues about the case, let’s start to find out the matter first from possible surveillance camera recordings.

Since in this case, the stolen property does not go with a bicycle rack, for example the vehicle traffic in the camera recordings could be a clue.

If no recordings or other observations are found, there is still a risk that the case will remain unsolved. Without clues, it is difficult to find out, the police say.

The police department says that cables are often stolen because of the copper they contain.