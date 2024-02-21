Criminal suspicions | Bloomberg: An arrest warrant was issued for Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus in Singapore

Last year, Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus submitted a purchase offer from football club Manchester United.

Finnish entrepreneur of Thomas Zilliacus an arrest warrant has been issued in Singapore, reports the financial news agency Bloomberg. In addition, the international police organization Interpol has issued a wanted notice for him.

Zilliacus is wanted for his alleged involvement in issuing misleading earnings reports to social media company Yuuzo, Singapore police said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

“Based on investigations, several financial reports issued by Yuuzoo in 2015 and 2016 were allegedly misleading, overstating Yuuzoo's revenue from $4.6 million to $18.8 million,” the police statement said, according to Bloomberg.

Yuuzoo, founded by Zilliacus, was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2014. However, in 2018, the Singapore Stock Exchange unexpectedly suspended trading in Yuuzoo's stock.

The reason was an unfounded claim by a fired employee of Yuuzoo about incorrect revenue recognition of license income, which he claimed violated the local securities market law.

The Singapore Stock Exchange started an investigation into the matter. In 2019, the company's operations were suspended until the funding ran out.

In spring 2023 Zilliacus submitted a buyout offer from football club Manchester United. However, he later withdrew from the bidding process.

At the end of 2023, he announced that his company had raised $2.5 billion to buy the Italian football club FC Internazionale.