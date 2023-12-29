Criminal suspicions | Ben Zyskowicz was charged with assault

The suspected man is charged with assault and illegal threats.

Prosecutor has filed charges to Ben Zyskowicz (kok) from jumping on the target.

The prosecutor is seeking punishment for the 38-year-old man for assault and illegal threats. The act took place at Itäkeskus metro station last March, when Zyskowicz was doing election campaigning.

According to Zyskowicz, he was at Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari, when a man came to the scene and started threatening him. She told HS that the man threatened to kill her and push her under the subway. According to Zyskowicz, the metro was coming after some time.

“He came face down and started screaming,” Zyskowicz said.

Attorney General Mikko Männikko decided not to press charges for violating political freedoms. According to the announcement of the Prosecutor's Office, the crime has been investigated, but according to the prosecutor, the criteria for the crime were not fulfilled.

Man admitted what happened to the police during the preliminary investigation. Based on the interrogations, the act does not seem planned, the police commented earlier.

The man accused of the crimes has previously received a sentence for assaulting an unknown person on the street.