Criminal suspicions | Attempted murder in Vuosaari, suspect arrested

The arrest of the suspect for attempted murder caused a police operation in Mellunmäki on Monday morning.

The police arrested a wanted person from a private residence on Saanatunturintie.

The arrested person is suspected of attempted murder and a firearms offence. The suspected crime took place in Vuosaari on Haapasaarentie on Thursday 28.3.

The police according to the report, the arrest was “mostly peaceful” and the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders.