Monday, April 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | Attempted murder in Vuosaari, suspect arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | Attempted murder in Vuosaari, suspect arrested

The arrest of the suspect for attempted murder caused a police operation in Mellunmäki on Monday morning.

With the police there was an arrest situation in Mellunmäki on Monday morning around 10 o'clock, the Helsinki police informs.

The police arrested a wanted person from a private residence on Saanatunturintie.

The arrested person is suspected of attempted murder and a firearms offence. The suspected crime took place in Vuosaari on Haapasaarentie on Thursday 28.3.

The police according to the report, the arrest was “mostly peaceful” and the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders.

#Criminal #suspicions #Attempted #murder #Vuosaari #suspect #arrested

See also  Smart Devices | The teacher says: Suddenly, Helsinki ordered to chase the lost devices
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Plants on the Moon: with the Artemis 3 mission

Plants on the Moon: with the Artemis 3 mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result