Criminal suspicions | At the center of the wave of violence that shook Porir is a man who was known on the Tor network as “Huumekukka”

The drug dealer got the merchandise from Siltapuistokatu in Pori. He said that he had acquired drugs for his own use and financed them with betting profits.
Tomi Tuomi Satakunta Kansa
9:02
On Monday On February 27, a 28-year-old man from Ulvila, who is suspected of running over a minor boy on Pori’s pedestrian street and the subsequent robbery, has previously worked as a drug dealer in Pori.
The recent suspicion of robbery is also related to disagreements arising in the drug trade.
