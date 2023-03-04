Saturday, March 4, 2023
Criminal suspicions | At the center of the wave of violence that shook Porir is a man who was known on the Tor network as "Huumekukka"

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
The drug dealer got the merchandise from Siltapuistokatu in Pori. He said that he had acquired drugs for his own use and financed them with betting profits.

A suspected crime took place on Pori’s pedestrian street when a man drove a car towards a minor boy. The people in the picture are not related to the case. Picture: Miikka Kiminki / Satakunta Kansa

Tomi Tuomi Satakunta Kansa

9:02

On Monday On February 27, a 28-year-old man from Ulvila, who is suspected of running over a minor boy on Pori’s pedestrian street and the subsequent robbery, has previously worked as a drug dealer in Pori.

Read more: A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of running over and assaulting a minor in Pori

The recent suspicion of robbery is also related to disagreements arising in the drug trade.

