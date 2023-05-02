Criminal suspicions | Another public day in Mika Moring’s trial, including gross deprivation of liberty

Mika Moring denies all charges. Homicide suspicions against him are still under preliminary investigation.

Helsinki today, the trial of the charges of a man suspected of several sexual, violent and murderous crimes continues in the district court.

Mika Moringa, 51, is accused of rape, assault, and basic and gross deprivation of liberty. There are a total of seven women as the alleged victims. Moring denies all charges.

In addition, he is suspected of killing the two missing women, but these suspicions are only in the preliminary investigation.

Most of the trial is held behind closed doors, but the first day of the trial last month and today’s session are open to the public. Today, among other things, the charge of aggravated deprivation of liberty is discussed.

On the first public day of the district hearing, two assault charges were discussed. Dressed in a dark hoodie, Moring sat in the courtroom all day with the hood on and his face covered.

Moring’s the suspicions of murder, which are still under preliminary investigation, concern the two missing women. He is suspected of being the 28-year-old who disappeared in August in Salo in Varsinais-Suomi Katja Miinalainen and the 35-year-old who disappeared in Vesanno in Pohjois-Savo in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan of killing.

According to the police, Katja Miinalainen was last seen in Salon Kiikala on August 14. According to the police, Moring then took the woman for a ride, after which they moved to remote places in different parts of Finland.

In December, the police released Moring’s name and photo in order to obtain information and reach out to possible additional victims. After that, the police received several reports, which led to new criminal suspicions.

HS and STT have also published Moring’s name already in the preliminary investigation phase in order to reach possible additional victims and because the publication of the name may contribute to the investigation of serious criminal suspicions.

Moringa Charges for two rapes have also been brought against him in the district court of Kanta-Häme. They are due in December 2020. The District Court is scheduled to hear the charges later this month.

Moring has previously been convicted of violence against several women, in addition to which he has been placed under several restraining orders to protect his female friends or loved ones.