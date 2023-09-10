Criminal suspicions | An unknown man broke into an apartment in Jätkäsaari through the balcony and assaulted the resident

The police are asking for observations about the violent crime that happened between Friday and Saturday night.

Male is suspected of entering the apartment through the balcony and assaulting the resident on the night between Friday and Saturday in Helsinki.

The police received an alert on Livoronkatu in Jätkäsaari shortly before three o’clock in the morning.

The man also left the apartment through the balcony. He didn’t know the owner of the apartment before.

The police searched the area for the man, but he has not been found. The police are asking for observations about the events and the suspect.

Suspect the man is dark-skinned and has short curly hair. The man is tall and has a normal body. His age is estimated to be 25–30 years.

Observations are requested either by e-mail vaki[email protected] or by WhatsApp to 046 922 4651.