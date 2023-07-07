Criminal suspicions | An official suspected of a serious crime of bribery complained about being put on the shelf – Didn’t go through

Board advisor Olli Sorainen had complained about his arrest.

Helsinki the administrative court has rejected the advice of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy Olli Sorainen appeals against his suspension from office.

The Central Criminal Police suspects Sorai of gross bribery and gross abuse of official position. He denied having committed these crimes.

The criminal suspicions are related to a suspected human trafficking network of berry pickers. According to the police, two berry companies operating in Finland and a Thai company that recruits berry pickers in Finland are at the center of criminal suspicions in the preliminary investigation.

The ministry arrested Sorainen from his post due to criminal suspicions last November. The preliminary investigation of the case is still ongoing.

Gravel appealed to the administrative court about his suspension from office and its continuation.

In his complaint, he characterizes his suspension from office as an excess. In addition, he considers that he can handle his other duties.

The Administrative Court states in its decision that Sorainen has had an independent and leading expert role as a civil servant. Therefore, high demands can be placed on the reliability and exemplary performance of an official in his position.

According to the administrative court, the ministry could consider that the criminal suspicion affects Sorainen’s conditions for performing his official duties. According to the court, that is why Sorainen could be suspended from his post.