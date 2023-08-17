Criminal suspicions | An extraordinary video was recorded of the night in Helsinki, where the occasion turns a passerby into a thief

The video shows how passers-by take advantage of the already broken shop window.

Back-Worker A knife shop in Helsinki was the target of a burglary and several thefts on a summer night.

The shop’s window was broken last Saturday, August 12, apparently with a hammer. The thief took two knives from the shop’s window with the owner and continued on his way, Owner Petr Emelianov tells. The shop sells edged weapons.

The window after the break-in and the first suspected crime, an extraordinary phenomenon repeats itself: The video records how passers-by take advantage of the opportunity and grab goods from the shop window.

First, three young men walk by the window and one of them grabs a knife from the shop window.

A similar situation later happened two more times within about an hour on the same night. The next takes the axe. The third passer-by is a woman with her companions. He is about to take the knife, but cancels his intention.

Eventually a good hour after the initial burglary, another passer-by called the police, says Emilianov.

Owner Emilianov says that the shop has been broken into before, but never before has it happened that passers-by took advantage of the opportunity. According to his estimate, the total value of the stolen products is around one thousand euros.

The videos show that the shop window already has cracks that have been patched with tape. The cracks originate from a failed burglary attempt a week ago, Emilianov says.

“It has two glasses, and they are about ten centimeters apart. At the moment, we don’t know for sure if it’s the same person,” he says.

Director of investigations Paul Karlsson The Helsinki police confirms that the police are investigating the act that took place in the store that night as a theft.