Criminal suspicions | An Estonian criminal group recruited hundreds of workers to construction sites, suspected of human trafficking

According to the prosecutor, numerous people from abroad were recruited into the construction industry in Finland for forced labor by taking advantage of, among other things, their dependent status.

In the precincts in May, a large network of human trafficking linked to the construction industry will be discussed.

A total of eleven people are charged with aggravated human trafficking in the Helsinki district court. Several of the suspects are charged with up to 11 counts of aggravated human trafficking, some of the suspects are charged with one or a few charges.

Based on the subpoena application, the suspected human trafficking crimes took place between 2020 and 2022. There are ten interested parties, or victims, in the case. They are Latvian, Estonian and Ukrainian citizens who were attracted to Finland from Latvia and Estonia.

Ten of the accused are Estonian citizens and one is a Finnish citizen. According to what the police said earlier, it is an organization consisting mostly of Estonian suspects, and the leaders and behind-the-scenes influencers have been classified in Estonia as persons who worked in an organized criminal group.

The prosecutor demands that the defendants be sentenced to unconditional prison sentences.

Prosecutor according to which the victims were recruited and forced into forced labor by taking advantage of their dependent position and by pressuring and misleading them. Employees were recruited for various tasks in the construction industry.

Based on the subpoena application, the pattern in the cases was largely the same: the suspects recruited foreign workers as so-called light entrepreneurs through the companies they managed.

The victims were promised a salary and also free accommodation. However, the employer accommodated the victims in shared accommodation and charged money for the accommodation. The main part of the salary was left unpaid, the subpoena application says.

According to the indictment, the victims had to work for very little pay and their financial and social dependence on the employer was taken advantage of. Due to their poor financial situation, the victims could not stop working, but were practically controlled by the employer.

According to the prosecutor, in the case of some of the victims, the position of their subordinates was intensified by the threat of violence or even using it: for example, one employee who demanded his salary was beaten. According to the prosecutor, the purpose was to scare the employees into giving up demanding wages and submitting to the will of the suspects.

Human trafficking is suspected to have been done as part of the activities of a criminal group: some of the group members were in command, some of them agreed to broker and deliver workers to construction companies, some had other tasks.

The defendants are suspected of having used several companies they founded and managed to commit crimes. In one of the companies, the suspects had appointed a Finnish CEO without real authority. According to the police, this was done so that the company would look better on the outside and the suspected criminal activity would be more difficult to detect. A Finnish man is also accused of human trafficking in the case.

The Finn is no longer the CEO of the company. The company appears to still exist, but its website is down.

According to the written response submitted by the company to the district court, no one belonging to its management or exercising actual decision-making power has been involved in the crime or allowed the crime to be committed.

The prosecutor submits that the arrangement for light entrepreneurship was artificial and its purpose was to avoid the employer’s statutory payments.

According to the indictment, the employees called light entrepreneurs were actually in an employment relationship according to the Employment Contracts Act. For example, the victims were not allowed to freely choose their jobs or define the amount of their reward. Adherence to working hours was also monitored.

Nine of the suspects are also accused of aggravated employment pension insurance payment fraud. According to the indictment, pension insurance payments were avoided with the help of intermediate companies run by the suspects, because the employees were formally self-employed.

The estimate is that employment pension insurance premiums would have been avoided and up to EUR 2,272,660 in criminal profits would have been obtained.

All the defendants have denied the charges with descriptions of their actions.

Finnish construction companies, where the victims of suspected human trafficking worked, are not suspected of crimes in the case.

The police according to the estimate, during the years 2020–2022, the organization has systematically recruited up to hundreds of employees from abroad to Finland for various work sites, mainly in Uusimaa.

The police said earlier in May that 21 suspected victims were identified in connection with the preliminary investigation, but in reality the number of victims could even be much higher. There are a total of ten interested parties in the cases currently being processed by the courts.

According to the police, human trafficking is often a hidden crime, so people may not even be aware that they have become a victim of a crime. In addition, some of the possible victims had already returned from Finland to their home country by the time of the preliminary investigation.