Criminal suspicions | An elderly cyclist died in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki – The young man is suspected of speeding

An elderly cyclist died in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki. The woman is suspected of being hit by a young male driver.

72 years old a woman died in a speeding accident, the Helsinki Police Department informs. The suspect is an 18-year-old man.

The suspected overtaking happened in Mellunmäki on Länsimäentie at 8 pm on Sunday. The victim died on the spot.

The police suspect that a motorist and a cyclist collided with each other at the crosswalk. Cyclists have a duty to avoid at the scene.

At this stage, the driver is suspected of causing death, endangering traffic safety and driving a vehicle without a license. The police investigation is ongoing.