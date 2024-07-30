Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Criminal suspicions | An adult man appeared as an adult at a rip camp in Hamina, is suspected of a sexual crime

July 30, 2024
in World Europe
An adult man posing as an adult is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Adult the man appeared big at the rip camp organized in Hamina, says the inspector acting as the deputy director of the investigation Nina Hietanen From the Southeastern Finland Police.

The police are investigating the case as sexual abuse of a child. The police do not say whether the man was removed during the rip camp or whether the matter only became known afterwards.

Ripple camp was organized in June. According to Hietanen, the man appeared a few years younger than he actually is. He does not say the man’s exact age or what age he appeared to be.

“The preliminary investigation is ongoing. In general, the course of events is known to the police. We have made very good progress in the preliminary investigation,” says Hietanen.

He hopes that the congregations would check the identity of those working as adults in the future in order to prevent similar cases.

