Criminal suspicions | Accusation: The police strangled a young woman during the arrest

According to the prosecutor, the police’s forceful means were not necessary when the opponent was a petite woman.

Oulu the senior constable of the police department is accused of violence in the arrest situation. The charges were read to the constable in Oulu district court last week.

The police are accused of assault and dereliction of duty. The prosecutor demands a three-month suspended prison sentence for him.

It was an arrest situation where, according to the indictment, the policeman did physical violence to the woman when he grabbed her by the neck with a one-handed chokehold and lifted her upwards by the neck, squeezing her for several seconds.

The situation continued a moment later in the police car, where, according to the indictment, the policeman, while sitting in the passenger seat, pushed the head of the woman sitting in the back seat down from the side of the neck.

These caused the woman pain. According to the indictment, the use of force cannot be considered necessary or defensible when taking into account the policeman’s work experience, education, the size difference between the parties and the fact that the resistance was neither strong nor dangerous.

According to the prosecutor, the police violated the use of force regulations and the provisions of the Police Act on respect for basic and human rights, the principle of proportionality and the principle of least harm.

Woman filed a generous two thousand euro pain and suffering compensation claim in court. He said that he had to stand on his toes in order to breathe and that the act caused shortness of breath and pain.

According to the woman, the police used disproportionately strong and unnecessary violence in their official duties. As a petite young woman, she did not put up such a resistance that the means of force used would have been justified. He considered that the act violated his bodily integrity in a degrading manner.

His jacket was also torn in the situation.

Accused the police denied both charges and stated that, for example, he did not take the chokehold.

According to him, the intoxicated and aggressive woman resisted arrest, at which point he took control of her head and upper body in order to maintain control over the target person. In this way, he only ensured a safe arrest and job security.

In the backseat situation, on the other hand, he says that he took control of the woman’s upper body again to ensure safety and calm her down. According to him, the woman was not injured.

He also reminded that the woman had already been sentenced before for resisting an official in the same situation.

The District Court of Oulu will issue its verdict on August 30. He also told about it earlier Evening newspaper.