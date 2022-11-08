Criminal suspicions | A young woman cheated retired men out of money with love scams

The police suspect that a 30-year-old woman from Oulu committed love fraud in Northern Ostrobothnia in 2019–2020.

Police suspects a 30-year-old Oulu woman of love fraud in his factories in Northern Ostrobothnia.

The woman was looking for older men through several matchmaking services, from whom she tried to get money with various invented reasons. At least 11 men were cheated. They were retired or sick retired, older single men, says the crime police constable Tero Väyrynen From the Oulu Police Department.

“The owners thought that love was in the making. They have been looking for love, company or even a relationship,” says Väyrynen.

The woman appeared in the services and under a false name. He also met some of the men.

“The woman has asked men for money under various pretexts. He has asked for money into his account, for example for a train or bus ticket, and said he would come to visit. Sometimes her car has broken down and she has asked for money to fix it so she can meet the man.”

Some of the men have transferred money, for example, for a trip to a cabin together.

“Sometimes when meeting a woman has asked a man for his phone in order to compare it with hers. In reality, he has used the phone to transfer money to himself.”

He has gotten some of them to send a picture of their online banking credentials. In these cases, the woman has said that she is afraid that the man is not who he claims to be – and online banking credentials have been a way to verify identity.

To some of the men, the woman has told that she is in financial difficulties, and the men have thought that they will help her.

Police suspects that another woman from Oulu assisted her in some of the crimes. He is under 30 years old. Together, they got about 86,000 euros from the men through their fraud. The amount is not distributed evenly among the interested parties. For example, one of the men lost around 50,000 euros.

In addition to this, the police suspect that the women ordered products from online stores and took out loans using the men’s personal information. In this way, the women got hold of around 85,000 euros. For example, women took out loans of around 50,000 euros in the name of one man.

The women ordered a lot of candy, food, car spare parts and maintenance parts, clothes, towels and sheets online. Women also spent money on gambling.

The crimes took place in 2019–2020.

The two of you in addition to the woman, the police believe that a man from Oulu was also involved in the fraud. The women have transferred money to this account. During the investigation, the police managed to stop approximately 6,000 euros transferred to the account, which had been obtained by fraud. It was about a loan taken out in the name of an interested party.

No other money has been recovered.

The police suspect the women of several counts of fraud, aggravated fraud, payment instrument fraud, and aggravated payment instrument fraud. They were detained for two weeks during the initial phase of the investigation. The level of the man’s knowledge of fraud remains for the court to decide.