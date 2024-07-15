Criminal suspicions | A young man was arrested in Helsinki on suspicion of attempted family murder

Criminal suspicions|The police suspect that the man tried to murder his loved ones by starting an apartment fire in Helsinki’s Konala.

A young one a man is suspected of having tried to murder his family members by setting fire to an apartment building in Helsinki’s Konala last spring.

On Sunday, the Helsinki district court imprisoned a 24-year-old man on probable cause for attempted murder and vandalism.

The fire happened on March 7. The rescue service was alerted before four in the morning.

“Something has caught fire quickly, when some of the people in the apartment have received burns,” the rescue service recently told HS in March.

The top one According to the police, in addition to the suspected arsonist, five of his family members, some of whom are minors, were in the apartment on the third floor.

The police do not comment on the more specific family relationship between the suspect and other family members.

Two people were seriously injured in the fire. According to the police, one of them is a child and the other is a suspected arsonist, according to the HS.

The police do not confirm the injury of the suspected arsonist, but say that due to health reasons, the detention hearing was only held four months after the fire.

“Immediately at the time of the incident, criminal suspicion was directed at one person,” says the crime commissioner of the Helsinki police Crista Granroth.

In addition to vandalism, the crime in the case is attempted murder, because the police suspect that the act was premeditated.

“In the preliminary investigation, evidence of planning has been obtained,” says Crime Commissioner Granroth.

The man’s arrest was reported earlier Evening News and Evening newspaper.