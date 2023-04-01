Saturday, April 1, 2023
Criminal suspicions | A woman who fell from a snowmobile was seriously injured in Jorois

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | A woman who fell from a snowmobile was seriously injured in Jorois

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated drunk driving and aggravated injury.

In Joroin In Pohjois Savo, a 20-year-old woman fell off a snowmobile on Friday evening and was seriously injured. The police are investigating the matter as aggravated drunk driving and aggravated injury.

The emergency center was notified of the accident on Friday evening at eleven o’clock. According to the police release, a local man in his 60s apparently crashed into a tree on his snowmobile, causing the accompanying woman to fall from the ride. The woman was transported by rescue helicopter to Kuopio University Hospital.

At this stage, the police will not provide further information about the details of the events.

