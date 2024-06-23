Sunday, June 23, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A woman is suspected of shooting a man in Vantaa – This is known from Saturday’s incident

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | A woman is suspected of shooting a man in Vantaa – This is known from Saturday's incident
The case is currently being investigated as attempted murder and a firearms offence.

Police suspects that a 40-year-old woman shot a 34-year-old man in Mikkola, Vantaa on Saturday. Director of investigations Asko Sartanen The Itä-Uusimaa police says that the crimes in the investigation are currently attempted murder and firearms offences.

The police received a notification about the mission on Saturday at five o’clock in the early evening. Several police patrols from the capital region participated in the mission.

The incident took place in a public place and there were witnesses.

Sartanen says that the next step in the investigation is the questioning of the participants and witnesses.

“We are at the very beginning,” says Sartanen to STT.

Sartanen does not say about the victim’s current condition, but says that he has received treatment at the hospital. On Saturday, it was reported that the victim’s life is not in danger.

According to the police, the incident did not pose any danger to bystanders.

