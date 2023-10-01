Criminal suspicions | A woman died in a shooting in connection with a hunt in Savitaipale

The woman received a gunshot wound while hunting and died. The incident happened on Saturday in Savitaipale.

in South Karelia A middle-aged woman from the village of Savitaipale died in a shooting in connection with a hunt, informs the Southeastern Finland Police Department on Sunday.

The police arrested the middle-aged man from Lappeenranta who fired the shot at the scene. The man is still in police custody.

The man is currently suspected of aggravated manslaughter and a hunting crime. The preliminary investigation of the case is in progress and the police are still investigating the course of events.