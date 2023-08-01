Criminal suspicions | A valuable hat was forcibly taken from a man’s head in Kerava – Now the police are looking for the victim

Five people violently robbed a man in Kerava on Tuesday morning. The seized Gucci cap is in the possession of the police.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are looking for a man who was robbed by five people at Kerava station square early in the morning on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, four men and one woman surrounded the man on the platform of the train station and chased him around until the man was able to escape. As a catch, the group got a man’s Gucci cap.

Police patrol caught up with a group suspected of robbery and got hold of the cap.

The man who fell victim to the robbery has not been in contact with the emergency center and his identity is not known to the police.

The police ask the man to register either by e-mail to [email protected] or by calling 02954 13636 to clarify the incident.