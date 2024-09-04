Criminal suspicions | A twist in the Meri-Rastila explosion investigation: the police are no longer investigating the attempted murder

Criminal suspicions|The Helsinki police are no longer investigating the explosion as an attempted murder. It is suspected that dynamite stored in the apartment exploded in the act.

August at the end, the investigation of the explosion that happened in a private apartment in Meri-Rastila, Helsinki, has progressed in the Helsinki police.

Director of investigations Tuomas Lindholmin according to the police are no longer investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

“It has not been seen that there was planning like that or that the amount of explosives, according to the current estimate, would have caused a serious public danger,” says Lindholm.

The act is now being investigated as attempted murder, explosives and vandalism.

The suspect and another party were injured in the explosion inside the apartment. The injured victim has already been discharged, but the suspect is still hospitalized.

The police have been able to interrogate the suspect and the victim as well as other people outside the crime.

Lindholm’s according to the police, it is not yet completely clear why it was decided to use explosives in the apartment early on Monday morning.

According to the investigation, the explosives in question had been stored in the apartment “for some time”. No reasonable reason for the possession or storage of explosives in a private residence has been found.

According to Lindholm, it was several hundred grams of dynamite. Exploding them doesn’t seem to have been an accident.

“Yes, an intentional act is suspected here.”

Lindholm has previously commented that intoxicants played a role in what happened. Another injured in the explosion is suspected to have been the target of the act.

So far, the police have not proposed arresting the suspect. The matter may still be revisited, depending on the suspect’s recovery and the progress of the investigation. The police are currently obtaining expert opinions on, among other things, the danger of the explosive.