Criminal suspicions | A tourist punched a policeman in Heinola

Forty a man bit a policeman on the hand on Thursday evening in Heinola. The incident happened in connection with a police mission in Maaherranpuisto.

The Häme police situation center tells HS that the man was intoxicated.

The man is suspected of violently resisting an official.

Crime Commissioner Ville Hahl specified to STT that the man in question is a tourist from Central Europe.

According to Hahl, the man had been heavily drunk at the time of the incident and had behaved in a disruptive manner. The bite happened through the clothes, so there were no marks left on the policeman’s hand.

According to Hahl, the man is in police custody in Lahti, and he will be extradited from Finland.