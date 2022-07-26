Criminal suspicions | A suspected drunk driver fleeing from the police collided with a garbage can in Pitäjänmäki – the car caught fire

The driver suspected of gross drunken driving was taken to the hospital to be checked.

The police the car of a suspected drunk driver who escaped caught fire in Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki on Tuesday evening. Helsinki police reports on Twitter.

The police say they went to stop the driver after receiving a report of possible drunk driving. However, during the stop, the driver ran away from the police and crashed his car into a garbage can. The car caught fire in the collision.

The car that caught fire was extinguished, and the driver, who was suspected of gross drunk driving, was taken to the hospital to be checked, the police say.