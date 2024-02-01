Criminal suspicions | A small scene at the train station caught the attention of the ticket inspectors: Now 15 security guards are accused of arbitrary violence

It was a fairly common situation on a commuter train in December 2022.

The passenger's phone did not turn on, and the ticket inspectors could not check his ticket. When they started to remove the man from the train, there was some verbal abuse and a small collision.

The order supervisors were called to meet the ticket inspectors and the man at the Tikkurila train station and they went to take the man of Russian background, who had been removed from the commuter train, to the elevator. Passenger ticket inspectors were not allowed in the elevator.

It raised suspicions and a wide tangle began to unravel: Now 15 law enforcers are accused of widespread and systematic violence in the Helsinki region.

“It was systematic to know how to beat someone in order like that,” one of the ticket inspectors described in court.

In court, the ticket inspectors described how the orderlies kicked the man and called him racist names.

From here a police investigation was launched into the incident, at the end of which 15 law enforcers were charged for their activities.

HS went through the prosecutor's extensive material and the preliminary investigation. Among them, a very unusual pattern emerges in Finland, where persons who supervised security are suspected of violence and abusing their own position.

The crimes took place at or near train stations in the capital region. According to suspicions, the crimes were committed during working hours, some are suspected to have taken place outside the area of ​​operation of the law enforcement officers.

There are 24 charges in total. In the majority of cases, the accused have denied having committed the crime.

Organizers according to the prosecutor, they used various aids in some situations: a telescopic baton or gas. In addition, according to the prosecutor, the victims were pushed and pushed to the ground, hit and kicked.

The suspected crimes that took place during the years 2020–2022 came to light at the end of 2022. The assaults took place at and near train stations in Helsinki and Vantaa.

The police announced the investigation of the case for the first time on December 26, 2022. At that time, the Itä-Uusimaa police said that the incidents are connected by the flagrant overstepping of the authority of the law enforcement officer and the humiliation and subjugation of the victims.

In the end, charges were brought in 24 cases.

It's human, we're not robots and we get nervous too. It's not to put him down or anything. We're human after all, and there's a line somewhere. – Accused D in police interrogation

In addition to the five main defendants, there are ten other police officers in the indictment. At the mildest, they are suspected of aiding and abetting the assault. Suspects wearing masks at the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa in Hyvinkää on October 16.

In the preliminary investigation the accused often explained their actions as “teaching” or “fatherly guidance”.

The main suspects of the crime ring were arrested during December. Most of them were born at the turn of the millennium and have no previous criminal record.

One of the six police officers at the center of the investigation died during the investigation.

I have started this job because I want to work with people, to be of concrete help to people and I want people to be safe. – A security guard accused of two assaults during a police interrogation

Prosecutor according to at least some of the cases, the victims were selected on racist grounds. Victims were also young and intoxicated. To support the submissive behavior, evidence has been collected for the charges in the form of videos of the language used by law enforcement officers.

“Say sorry, sir, then I'll let you go,” said the security guard in the video to the teenage victim while holding him. The victim said the grip caused pain.

The video recordings also show a situation where the accused B calls the 16-year-old boy who was arrested drunk “a monkey who can be killed with his fists”.

It [järjestyksenvalvojien toiminta] was really racist. People like that should never get a job, a job where they have power over other people. – The victim, who turned 15 on the day of the incident, during police interrogation

In the significant overall camera recordings have played a role in criminal investigations.

They were found on the defendants' personal computers and phones. The defendants have also shared them with each other via messaging services.

Some of the camera recordings were named after events. For example, in one of the cases, the accused was found on B's computer under the name “A disabled person on the street”. During the police interrogation, one of the accused said that the videos were especially the “story” of accused A and B, who were working couples.

They [videotallenteiden nimet]has black humor mostly. I guess it was intended so that you can laugh at them in the old people's home. – Accused B in police interrogation

Although Avarn has said in public that overall cameras were not allowed, in the interrogations, numerous law enforcement officers said that the management silently accepted them.

The police interrogations also dealt with “elevatoring”, i.e. transporting and assaulting victims in those elevators that do not have a surveillance camera.

The situation that led to the revelation of the crime scene happened at the Tikkurila train station.

The event supervisors had subsequently changed some of the incident reports delivered to the employer describing the situations.

When an incident was discussed in the district's Facebook group, the law enforcement officers agreed together on what kind of story to tell about the events.

Unusually the trial of the extensive criminal complex began in October 2023 in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa.

Due to the large number of cases, hearings were held for two months, and the decision was also postponed once.

One charge was not dealt with as a whole, because one of the victims could not be reached. In some cases, the identity of the victim was not known at all.

The trial began in October 2023. There were sessions on several days due to the large number of cases.

