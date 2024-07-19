Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A serious violent crime in Kruunuvuorenranta last weekend, the police are asking for observations

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | A serious violent crime in Kruunuvuorenranta last weekend, the police are asking for observations
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A 17-year-old man was beaten over the weekend in Kruunuvuorenranta.

in Helsinki A violent crime took place in Kruunuvuorenranta on the night between Saturday and Sunday the 13th and 14th. July. The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

According to the police release, a light-skinned 17-year-old man in black clothes got into a taxi from Koirasaarientie around five o’clock in the morning.

The assault took place in Kruunuvuorenranta, around Haakoninlahdenkatu, Helsinki police informs.

The police ask anyone who knows about the incident to contact 0295 476 147 or by email to [email protected].

#Criminal #suspicions #violent #crime #Kruunuvuorenranta #weekend #police #observations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Westbrook moves to Nuggets

Westbrook moves to Nuggets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]