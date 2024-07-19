Criminal suspicions | A serious violent crime in Kruunuvuorenranta last weekend, the police are asking for observations

Criminal suspicions|A 17-year-old man was beaten over the weekend in Kruunuvuorenranta.

in Helsinki A violent crime took place in Kruunuvuorenranta on the night between Saturday and Sunday the 13th and 14th. July. The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

According to the police release, a light-skinned 17-year-old man in black clothes got into a taxi from Koirasaarientie around five o’clock in the morning.

The assault took place in Kruunuvuorenranta, around Haakoninlahdenkatu, Helsinki police informs.

The police ask anyone who knows about the incident to contact 0295 476 147 or by email to [email protected].