Criminal suspicions | A ruthless car terrorist has been tormenting the Helsinki area for months

According to a local taxi entrepreneur, car windows have been broken in Kulosaari for two months already. The person suspected of the act was caught by the police in the act.

According to taxi entrepreneur Kamran Waheed, it is no longer safe to store cars in Kulosaari. The photo shows one of Waheed’s taxis that was damaged.

Helsinki The residents of Kulosaari have been tormented by a ruthless criminal who has regularly broken the windows of cars parked along the streets.

There are plenty of publications related to the topic in the Kulosaari Facebook group. The number of them shows that windows have been broken on at least seven different streets around the district.

One of the victims of window damage is the entrepreneur of the taxi company TSW Group Kamran Waheed. He starts the interview by saying that the night before the phone call, the window of one of his taxis had been broken again on Svinhufvudintie.

“This has happened repeatedly. So far, we have already broken the windows of six taxis,” says a frustrated Waheed.

Entrepreneurial according to the situation has caused the taxi company turnover losses of more than 15,000 euros. From time to time meters, money and cameras have been stolen from taxi cars when the windows were broken.

Waheed also regrets that the drivers have not agreed to drive cars with broken windows.

“Svinhufvudintie used to be a very safe place, but now times have changed on this street,” he says.

Helsinki the police confirm that there are a few pending cases related to breaking car windows from Kulosaari. Investigations into the cases are still ongoing, and the police therefore do not yet have a full understanding of the extent of the situation.

In the future, however, the motorists of Kulosaari will perhaps be able to sleep more peacefully at night, because during the night between Monday and Tuesday, the police caught a person who was moving alone in his blood, who was apparently in the process of breaking car windows.

Crime Commissioner, Director of Investigation Lasse Manninen the person suspected of being involved has been spoken to and actual interrogations will take place later.

“The crimes are theft and attempted theft,” says Manninen.

The police are currently investigating whether the suspect in question is the same one who has previously damaged other cars in Kulosaari. Between Monday and Tuesday, the police found two cars with broken windows.

Taxi operator wonders how long the situation has been allowed to continue. According to him, the windows have been broken randomly for about two months now.

In the Kulosaari Facebook group, residents have also wondered whether the police have done anything about it despite the residents’ crime reports.

According to Crime Commissioner Manninen, the police have, for example, increased surveillance at night in Kulosaari.

“In general, these kinds of examinations always find out whether it is possible to carry out technical investigations and try to map surveillance camera recordings and possible eyewitnesses. With these methods, such cases are investigated, if the perpetrator has not been caught in the blood,” says Manninen.

In Kulosaari a resident taxi driver himself has also discussed the situation with other residents of the area. Nobody local seems to have seen the car window breaker in action.

Waheed says that some of the residents have taken their cars elsewhere for shelter, for example indoors in parking garages or in the courtyards of houses. However, not everyone has such an opportunity.

“This has never happened before,” says Waheed.