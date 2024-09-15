Criminal suspicions | A relative of a man who fell into a construction site ditch and died told HS: There was a hole in the construction site fence

Criminal suspicions|The man thought that the opening in the construction site fence was intended as a passageway for pedestrians.

Man died after falling to the construction site trench in Helsinki’s Kluuvi on Saturday evening.

An eyewitness and relative who was with the person who fell into the trench tells Helsingin Sanomat that at the time of the accident, there was an opening between the construction site fence and the wall at the trench.

When the accident happened, the two were walking from Kruununhaa towards the railway station, from where their intention was to continue their journey by train. Originally, their idea was to go through Kaisaniemi Park.

“I said not to go from there, that it could be dangerous in the dark,” says a relative.

Instead, they decided to walk along the streets next to Kaisaniemi Park. The man who died in the accident walked about five meters ahead of his companion, who had more serious issues.

On the garden street the relative noticed the construction site fences and shouted to his companion that they should take another route. However, the man who walked ahead was already at the opening and fell into the trench.

“There was a half-meter gap in the fence and he apparently assumed that it was left for pedestrians,” says a relative.

According to him, the street was pitch dark.

The trench the man fell into is 5-6 meters deep. According to a relative, he died immediately.

HS has verified his identity and that of the person who died in the accident.

The trench photographed from the Mikonkatu side.

Emergency services was alerted to the accident shortly before ten in the evening on Saturday. Four units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

The death is currently under investigation to determine the cause of death. The police do not suspect other persons to be involved in the case.

A criminal report has been registered on the matter, which is related to whether the construction site area has been adequately protected.

A drainage ditch is being made at the scene of the accident. CEO of Terrawise, which works as a construction site contractor Tuomas Saarinen says that, in his opinion, the site was adequately protected. According to his information, the ditch was bordered by triple fences.

When HS visited the place on Sunday evening, the reporter even noticed two passers-by trying to move the fences. Access to Puutarhakatu was blocked by high metal construction site fences and lower plastic fences. However, the fences were only held with concrete weights.

Terrawise’s Saarinen cannot say whether construction site fences were possibly moved on the night of the accident.