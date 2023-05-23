Criminal suspicions | A professor of criminal law criticizes the police’s interpretation of the embezzlement case: “I’m surprised that this hasn’t been investigated as a serious crime”

Sakari Melander, professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki, says that if pictures or videos have been published on the internet, the dissemination of information that violates private life should be investigated as an offense. If the police had done this, the theft case concerning the swimming halls in Helsinki would not have expired yet.

Helsinki professor of criminal law at the university Sakari Melander criticizes the police’s interpretation in the Helsinki swimming halls theft case.

HS reported on Tuesday, that at least in the men’s shower rooms at Mäkelänrinne and the Helsinki swimming stadium, several videos have been filmed secretly showing dozens of victims. The videos have been shot at least in 2020 or before.

Based on a tip, the police received information about the suspect already in 2020 and searched his home. During the house search, evidence of eavesdropping was found. According to Ilta-Sanom the police had also carried out other investigative measures, for example interrogating one of the victims of a suspected crime. The police have identified at least two of the victims of the crimes.

However, for some reason, the criminal investigation was not completed within two years, and the right to prosecute for eavesdropping and spreading information that violates private life expired in the summer of last year.

Provided the police would have suspected a gross violation of private life in the case of spreading information, the right to prosecute would not have expired yet. Melander says that if pictures or videos are published on the internet, it is specifically a case of gross criminal suspicion.

The sections of the Criminal Code were changed in 2013. At that time, the parliament’s legal committee stated, according to Melander, that an example of a gross act is that nude photos are made available to the public on the internet without the consent of the person being photographed.

“The committee specifically stated that such an act should be assessed as gross. Considering that, it’s quite surprising that it hasn’t been studied like this,” says Melander.

“When these pictures and videos have been published online, according to the police, I am surprised that this has not been investigated as a serious crime. In that case, the right to prosecute would not have expired yet.”

of HS it does not appear from the seen decision on the termination of the investigation that the continuation of the prosecution was requested from the court.

According to Melander, it is doubtful whether such an application could have been successful. This is an exceptional action that is not often resorted to. It is mainly intended for complex financial crimes.

In a case of surreptitious photography the children have their own question. Some of the videos are choppy.

They only show adults or adult-looking people. However, it is impossible to photograph the shower rooms of swimming pools with a stationary camera without recording the children on the camera. Some of the videos have children’s voices.

Melander says that it is open to interpretation as to whether possession of an image depicting a child that violates sexual decency could be fulfilled in the case according to the old criminal law.

“The preliminary investigation threshold is low, and I think the investigation threshold is quite clearly exceeded in this case. Especially when you take into account that there were several videos and it would be impossible to sneak into the swimming hall without filming children.”

HS has not reached the head of the investigation to comment on the matter.