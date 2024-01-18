Criminal suspicions | A politician from Helsinki was charged with assaulting his girlfriend

The prosecutor is seeking a conditional prison sentence for the politician who works as Helsinki's deputy commissioner.

Helsinki deputy commissioner From Petrus Penna (ap) is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and a drug crime. The proceedings of the charges began on Thursday in the Helsinki district court.

According to the indictment, Pennanen has on three different occasions subjected his partner to violence, for example by hitting the woman on the thigh with his hand and banging the woman's head against the wall. According to the indictment, Pennanen also hit his partner in the buttocks with a bottle and in the lower body with his fist.

The crimes have taken place between spring 2021 and summer 2022.

Prosecutor according to which Pennanen must be sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for crimes.

Pennanen has previously denied to HS that he was guilty of the assault crimes in the indictment.

“There is an attempt to destroy a career and reputation in the background. The person has announced in those situations that he wants to destroy my career and reputation”, Pennanen told earlier.

Both Penna and his partner are also charged with a drug offence. According to the indictment, the couple was in possession of approximately 27 grams of marijuana, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3 milliliters of LSD.

The prosecutor is also seeking punishment for Pennanen's partner for assault. According to the indictment, the woman had attacked Pennanen and slapped and scratched him. According to the indictment, the woman had also held Pennase in a hug.

