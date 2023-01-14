Criminal suspicions | A police operation in Kihniö on Friday evening, the police car on its way to the scene went off the road

A serious act of violence took place in Kihniö on Friday, in which two people were injured. The police are currently investigating the case as attempted murder and assault.

In Kihniö there was a serious act of violence on Friday night. At 8 pm, the police received a report that two people had been assaulted in a private apartment in Kihniö.

The police say that the injuries of the second victim are life-threatening and require hospital treatment. The second victim’s injuries are said to be minor.

The police say in the press release that they arrested two people after the searches. The police operation lasted a few hours on Friday evening.

The case is currently being investigated as attempted murder and assault, but the charges may change as the investigation progresses.

Several units of the Inner Finland Police Department and first aid units participated in the task. In addition, one police patrol from the Ostrobothnia Police Department was helping.

One police car that was on its way to a mission drove off the road on highway 3 near Ikaaliste during an emergency call. The police officers in the car received minor injuries and were checked at the scene.

Internal Finland police crime commissioner, director of investigations Tommi Juvonen says on Saturday morning that the suspects who left the apartment were caught in the Parkano area after searches. 8 patrols were involved in the police operation.

“The arrest went smoothly, there is nothing surprising about it.”

According to Juvonen, the apartment where the act of violence took place belonged to one of the participants.

“There has been a party there to spend the evening. The suspects are both men, and the fight was between men. All are adults of different ages, but not the elderly.”

When the police arrived, the suspects had left and only the two victims of the violence were in the apartment.

“Now we will find out if some other people have also left there. No one has been consulted yet, so the situation is still open.”

Juvonen says that the police have an idea of ​​how the life-threatening injuries were caused, but he is not saying the instrument yet. He also does not say who called for help. According to him, at least one of those arrested is currently suspected of attempted murder.

The suspects are supposed to be heard on Saturday.

“Interrogations will be started immediately for such a crime against life and health, the initial steps will be taken in a hurry.”