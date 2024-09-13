Friday, September 13, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A person was found stabbed on the street in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | A person was found stabbed on the street in Helsinki
The police received a report of a stabbed person on the road shortly before 10 o’clock on Friday evening.

Man was found stabbed in Helsinki’s Vallila on Friday evening, says the Helsinki Police Department. The seriously injured victim has been taken to the hospital.

The Helsinki police received a report of a stabbed person in the roadway on Mäkelänkatu in Vallila shortly before ten in the evening, says the inspector Tomi Rajamäki For Helsingin Sanomat. The report was given by a motorist driving by on Mäkelänkatu.

The first police patrols arrived a little after ten o’clock in the evening.

“The person had a deep stab wound in the side. I could imagine that he is seriously injured,” says Rajamäki.

Rajamäki did not know if the stabbing victim was a man or a woman. For example Ilta-Sanomat reported earlier that a man was stabbed.

According to Rajamäki, the police work in the area was still in progress at around eleven o’clock in the evening. The stabbing suspect was still being sought at that time, Rajamäki said.

