Criminal suspicions | A murder charge was filed for the shooting in the middle of the street in Puotila, Helsinki

The shooting in Helsinki’s Puotila was charged with murder.

Prosecutor has filed a murder charge for the shooting incident in Puotila in November.

A man born in 1988 was shot on November 23 near the Puotila marina. He died at the scene.

The suspect, a man born in 1968, has admitted that he used the weapon. However, he has appealed for emergency protection.

The police investigated the incident as a murder.

A shooting incident the preliminary investigation was completed earlier in March. Suspected crimes are investigated by both the Itä-Uusimaa police and the Central Criminal Police.

The Eastern Uusimaa police investigated Puotila’s murder, and the Central Criminal Police investigated the related extortion. Based on the preliminary investigation, the suspected shooter was blackmailed for a long time before the murder.

In the KRP’s investigation, the crimes have been aggravated extortion attempt and assault. There have been two suspects, one of whom is the victim of Puotila’s suspected murder.

The suspicions raised in the KRP’s preliminary investigation have been transferred to the prosecution.