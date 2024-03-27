Criminal suspicions | A moped rider drove over 70 kilometers per hour in Helsinki, the police are looking for the driver

Due to the danger of the situation, the police gave up the chase.

Helsinki the police are looking for a young man who was dragged on a moped in his video.

Chief Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein posted a recording of a police patrol car on the messaging service X on Wednesday.

The crawling took place on Monday, March 25 in the afternoon.

“Cross moped ran from the police, went missing. The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety,” Pasterstein wrote.

On video you can see how a young man, estimated to be 15‒20 years old, rides a moped along the streets of northern Helsinki. Jokiniementie in Veräjämä and Nastolantie in Koskela appear as street names.

According to the police, the driver was wearing green clothing with a terrain pattern, although in the video it looks gray. The driver's skin color is fair and his eyebrows are black.

Wednesday night reached Pasterstein did not know if the trawler has been caught yet. Tips about the identity of the driver go to the police's tip email, from where they are processed by the crime department.

“I hope someone would recognize the driver. There were several dangerous situations in the situation,” says Pasterstein.

The video shows that the driver's speeds are around 20‒60 kilometers per hour. The maximum speed on the road sections is more than 70 kilometers per hour. The tow truck drives on streets and light traffic lanes.

The video shows how the driver collided with a person crossing the street.

The chase lasted a long time and ended with the police surrendering.

According to Pasterstein, in chase situations, the police weigh the risks of the chase in relation to the seriousness of the crime.

For him, endangering traffic safety is a serious crime, but there was a high risk of an accident in the situation.

Pasterstein hopes that guardians would talk to their youngsters about safe traffic behavior at the start of the moped season.

“We need to talk about the risks associated with driving with tuned or otherwise non-road vehicles. The most important thing is traffic safety, but breaking the law can also result in big costs for young people.”

It's great about Ylikomisario that when spring starts, young people can get around on their mopeds.

“However, you should remember to obey traffic rules and obey orders when stopped by the police,” says Pasterstein.