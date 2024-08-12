Criminal suspicions | A minor was the victim of a serious violent crime in Myyrmäki – The police are asking for observations

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, the suspects were masked and escaped on an electric scooter.

Police is investigating the aggravated robbery and attempted murder that took place on Saturday evening between 20:15 and 20:20 in Myyrmäki, Vantaa. The suspected crime took place near the kindergarten located at the intersection of Raappavuorentie and Virtatie.

“On the spot, a remarkably tall, underage young man was the victim of a serious violent crime and aggravated robbery. The police suspect three young masked men to be the perpetrators,” says the Itä-Uudenmaa police in a press release.

According to the police, the victim tried to run away from the scene.

“He fell and was hit with a bladed weapon while he was on the ground,” the police say.

The victim was hit in the upper body with a bladed weapon.

In the end, the victim was able to escape from the situation to the south of Raappavuorentie, in the direction of the Myyrmäki sports park, says the crime commissioner Sampsa Square in the bulletin.

The victim according to the police, the injuries received are serious and have required hospital treatment.

“The suspected perpetrators left the place to the east of Virtatie. They had an electric scooter at their disposal,” the police say in the release.

Aukio says on the phone that the perpetrators took twenty euros in cash from the victim.

“Absolutely unbelievable. The actions are in no way related to the benefits received,” he says.

“It seems that there is a threshold for using a bladed weapon [nuorten keskuudessa] counting. They have been involved in the past, but now I feel that threats are no longer enough.”

Square also tells the identities of the three young men who are suspected.

The first is about 165-170 centimeters tall and slender. He had a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a light brown moustache. The other is about 175–180 centimeters tall and slender. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark curly hair. The third is between 160 and 165 centimeters tall and has a sturdier build. According to the police, he was wearing dark clothes.

The police are asking for eyewitness observations and possible other tips to identify and reach the suspects.

Observations and tips can be reported to the police e-mail address [email protected].