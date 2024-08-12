Monday, August 12, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A minor was stabbed in the schoolyard on Friday in Tuusula

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | A minor was stabbed in the schoolyard on Friday in Tuusula
The young man had gone to calm down a group of youths who were behaving aggressively, when he was hit with a bladed weapon.

A minor a young person was stabbed in the yard of Hyökkälä school in Tuusula on Friday evening. The police are investigating the incident as attempted murder, assault and illegal threats. The police have arrested two young people as suspects in the act.

The incident took place between nine and ten o’clock in the evening in the school yard, says the crime commissioner Sampsa Square from the East Uusimaa police.

On Friday evening, there were a lot of young people on the school grounds celebrating the first-year weekend. There had been a group of aggressively behaving youths in the area, whom the victim had gone to calm down. When the young man had intervened in the situation, he had been hit with a bladed weapon.

According to Aukio, several young people were involved in the incident. All participants are minors, but over 15 years of age, i.e. criminally responsible.

At least they told about it earlier Ilta-Sanomat and Central Uusimaa.

Correction 12.8. 1:15 p.m.: Earlier in the story it was said that Ilta-Sanomat was the first to report on the matter. Before that, however, at least Keski-Uusimaa reported on the incident.

#Criminal #suspicions #minor #stabbed #schoolyard #Friday #Tuusula

Tags:
